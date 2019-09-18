WEATHER UPDATE: TS Jerry expected to approach northern section of island by Thursday

A high pressure system is expected to maintain a relatively dry atmosphere across the island during the next 24 hours. However, low level clouds moving westward could result in occasional cloudiness and a few passing showers across parts of the island mainly during the morning.

According to the 6:00 pm weather advisory issued by the Dominica Met Office, at 5 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 15.0 degrees north and 50.5 degrees west longitude or about 730 miles east of Dominica. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 60 mph and Jerry could become a hurricane by Thursday. The system is moving west northwest at an increased forward speed of 15 mph and is expected to approach the northern section of the island chain by late Thursday night into Friday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor information on the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.