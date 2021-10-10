WEATHER (Valid from 6:00 PM, Oct 9): Flood watch or warning may be issued on Sunday as heavy showers, thunderstorms expected during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 9:30 PM
A trough system is expected to generate cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. A Flood Watch or Warning may become necessary by tomorrow.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on the alert.

Rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas
Landslides and rock falls from overhanging cliffs are likely due to intense rainfall
Loose objects can become missiles in gusty winds
This wet and unstable weather pattern is expected to continue into next week as a tropical wave is projected to move across the island chain from overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A reduction in haze concentration is expected during the next 24 hours. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take all precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.

