Barbados on its way to becoming republic next month with the election of its first president

Dame Sandra Mason has been announced as Barbados first President-elect as the country prepares to transition to a republic by November 2021.

Speaker of Barbados’ House of Assembly, Arthur Holder, made the declaration on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 when he read the Instrument of Election of President, at a joint meeting of both Houses of Parliament at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The joint meeting was earlier suspended, because of an objection, and the members later reconvened and voted for Dame Sandra.

Republicanism in Barbados is a political proposal as it transitions from a parliamentary constitutional monarchy under a hereditary monarch (currently Queen Elizabeth II) to a republic.

In 1979, a commission of inquiry known as the Cox Commission on the Constitution was constituted and charged with studying the feasibility of introducing a republican system but the Commission concluded that Barbadians preferred to maintain the constitutional monarchy.

However, in the 1994 manifesto of the Barbados Labour Party dealt with the republic issue, proposing a referendum. In line with this promise, on 29 October 1996 a Constitution Review Commission, chaired by Henry de Boulay Forde, was appointed to review the Constitution of Barbados.

Fast forward to September 2020, the Barbados Labour Party government of Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced in its Throne Speech that Barbados would become a republic in 2021. The Barbados Labour Party holds a two-thirds majority in both houses of the Barbadian parliament including all but one lower house seat which is enough to approve a constitutional amendment.

According to an article on gisbarbados, in congratulating Dame Sandra, who received the necessary two-thirds majority vote in the Houses of Parliament, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the election of a President “is a seminal moment” in the country’s journey.

“We look forward, therefore, to December 1, 2021. But we do so confident that we have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian; does not pretend to be anything else; reflects the values of who we are; [and] has been able, in spite of her achievement of many firsts, to maintain a humility that is so admired by our people, ”

She continued, “Barbadians do not like boastful people, that is not our nature. But we like confident people, …proud people, …industrious people, …people who fight for the underdog, who believe in social justice, who believe in fairness; that is who we are. I can think, therefore, of no better person at this juncture of our nation who can reflect …those values, and who also, by dint of their life, has shown you that it is not simply about fighting for rights, which is absolutely essential in a post-colonial society, but …recognising the responsibilities that must go hand in hand with the gift of those rights.”

Mottley noted that the transition to a republic was also about positioning the springboard that was necessary to undertake the most difficult mission confronting this independent nation. She stressed that Government had not come to this moment lightly, as she stated that it was time to “claim our full destiny”.

The Barbadian Prime Minister told the Chamber: “This is really not about November 30, 2021; this is about December 1, 2021. This is about being able to use this as the springboard that we as a nation need in order to confront a completely different reality.” She said that the decision to move towards republic status was not meant to be a statement of condemnation of anyone.

“We look forward to continuing the relationship with the British monarch….the time has come for us to express the full confidence in ourselves as a people, and to believe that it is possible for one born of this nation to sign off finally and completely,” Mottley added.

Meantime, Leader of the Opposition, Bishop Joseph Atherley, congratulated Governor General Dame Sandra on becoming President-elect.

“By this vote, Mr. Speaker, we have elevated to the highest office in the land, in this new context, one we consider to be worthy of this signal honour; one who has achieved excellence in her public and professional life; one who has worn all the trappings of her current office with dignity, polished bearing and the requisite mix of pride and humility.”

He said one who, by manner of service and appreciation of office, constitutes again both symbolically and substantively, a unifying force in the practice of our political and governance model.”