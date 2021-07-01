Flash Flood Warning in effect for Dominica until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow

The Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dominica with effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 to 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 1st, 2021

A tropical wave continues to produce moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the area. Radar imagery indicates an increase in the intensity of showers and severity of thunderstorms approaching Dominica. The activity is forecast to persist overnight.

Rainfall projection is 2 to 3 inches (50 to 75mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas. Gusty winds near 45km/h (30mph) are expected, particularly near showers.

People living in or traversing areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert and take all precautionary measures to protect life and property as flash flooding is expected. Be extremely cautious if you must cross bridges or use vulnerable roadways.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates.