Tropical wave affecting Dominica; another expected tomorrow

A tropical wave is expected to continue affecting the area during the morning resulting in scattered showers, according to today’s 6:00 am advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is reporting that another more active tropical wave is expected to begin affecting the southern Windward. Light to moderate showers and possible thunderstorm activity, associated with this wave, are expected to spread northwards to Dominica by tomorrow.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0 feet. A further increase in wave height, to near 10.0ft, is projected for tomorrow afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.

At 11pm last night, Tropical Storm Edouard formed over the far North Atlantic. This system poses no threat to Dominica.