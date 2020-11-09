WEATHER (6:00PM Nov 8): Unstable conditions projected for Dominica throughout most of this week

Dominica Meteorological Service - Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at 9:00 PM
A tropical wave and a trough system are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain, including Dominica during the next 24 to 48 hours. Unstable conditions are projected to linger across the area throughout most of the week. A flood watch or warning may become necessary during the period.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A small craft advisory is now in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly the east coast, should exercise caution.

The public is advised to keep updated on weather information from the Dominica Meteorological Service.

2 Comments

  1. Eagle-Eyed
    November 9, 2020

    You guys are so pathetic you even trying to turn a weather report into a political thing. :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

  2. Ibo France
    November 7, 2020

    Once again my concerns are with those families who have to suffer discomfort and anxiety due to the tarpaulin and leaky roofs. This unnecessary suffering happens to the indigent and least among us while an insensitive, uncaring totalitarian is well sheltered in a thirty-two million dollar palace. This luxurious accommodation is paid for by the tax dollars of many of these dirt people.

    Nothing, good nor bad, lasts forever. This abusive privilege will come to an end sooner or later. This is guaranteed!

