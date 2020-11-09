WEATHER (6:00PM Nov 8): Unstable conditions projected for Dominica throughout most of this week

A tropical wave and a trough system are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain, including Dominica during the next 24 to 48 hours. Unstable conditions are projected to linger across the area throughout most of the week. A flood watch or warning may become necessary during the period.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.
Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A small craft advisory is now in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly the east coast, should exercise caution.
The public is advised to keep updated on weather information from the Dominica Meteorological Service.
