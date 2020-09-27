WEATHER OUTLOOK (6:00 AM September 27)

A tropical wave is expected to generate showers and possible thunderstorm activity, across most of the Lesser Antilles, during the next 24 hours. Isolated moderate showers are possible across parts of Dominica.
People in areas prone to flooding should exercise caution during the period.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise some caution.
Waves are expected to reach 1.5 to 2.0 meters or 5.0 to 7.0 feet.
Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise some caution.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.