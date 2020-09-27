WEATHER OUTLOOK (6:00 AM September 27)

A tropical wave is expected to generate showers and possible thunderstorm activity, across most of the Lesser Antilles, during the next 24 hours. Isolated moderate showers are possible across parts of Dominica.

People in areas prone to flooding should exercise caution during the period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise some caution.

Waves are expected to reach 1.5 to 2.0 meters or 5.0 to 7.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise some caution.