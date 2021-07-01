WEATHER (12:00PM, July 1): Tropical storm winds, heavy rainfall expected over Dominica on Friday

At 11am, Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 10.1 degrees north and 51.4 degrees west or about 760 miles southeast of Dominica. Elsa is moving quickly westward at 28mph with maximum sustained winds of 45mph and extending outward to 90 miles from the center.

Based on current projections, the system is expected to move over the southern portion of the island chain on Friday with the center of the system expected to pass about 150 miles south of Dominica on Friday. Winds gusting to tropical storm force and rainfall amounts of 60mm to 100mm (2.5in to 4in) in moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms are expected across Dominica on Friday.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 12 to 18 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. Seas near 14.0ft are expected on Friday.

The Dominica Met. Service will continue to monitor and provide further updates.