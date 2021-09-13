WEATHER (6:00 a.m., Sept 13): Showers and isolated thunderstorm activity during today

Moisture and instability following the passage of a tropical wave is expected to maintain increased cloudiness with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, mainly across the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during today. Thereafter, another tropical wave is expected to move across the island chain from tonight. Instability associated with this wave could linger into Wednesday.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant during the period.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft along the eastern coastline. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
@ I still Red you are so correct. I guess you forgot the Choksi movie that we just witnessed about the alleged illegal entry, to which Choksi said that he was kidnapped against his will