WEATHER (6:00 a.m., Sept 14): Possible scattered showers, thunderstorms next 24 hrs

A tropical wave is expected to maintain increased cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern and central portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Instability associated with this wave can be expected to linger into Wednesday morning with a gradual drying out of the atmosphere expected by afternoon.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant during the period.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave located in the far Eastern Atlantic, near the coast of Africa, is being monitored for development. This system is expected to approach the area by early next week.