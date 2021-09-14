WEATHER (6:00 a.m., Sept 14): Possible scattered showers, thunderstorms next 24 hrs

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 8:15 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A tropical wave is expected to maintain increased cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern and central portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Instability associated with this wave can be expected to linger into Wednesday morning with a gradual drying out of the atmosphere expected by afternoon.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant during the period.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave located in the far Eastern Atlantic, near the coast of Africa, is being monitored for development. This system is expected to approach the area by early next week.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available