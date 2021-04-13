WEATHER (6:00 AM, April 13): Possible thunderstorms by Wednesday, increase in Saharan dust and light volcanic ash during the week

A trough system is expected to produce cloudiness and a few scattered showers across the area during the next 24 hours.

An increase in shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms can be expected by late Wednesday into Thursday.

An increase in Saharan dust haze and light volcanic ash can be expected to result in a reduction in visibility across the area during the week. People with respiratory sensitivities should remain vigilant and should take the necessary precautions to minimize complications.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with northerly swells peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to exercise caution.