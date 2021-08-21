WEATHER (6:00 AM, August 21): Showers today, effects of tropical wave tonight into Sunday

Weak low-level instability ahead of an approaching tropical wave is expected to result in periods of cloudiness with a few showers across the Dominica during today. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist across the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.

By tonight into Sunday, a tropical wave is expected to produce an increase in cloudiness with showers, which may be moderate to heavy at times, and thunderstorms across the area. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant during this event. A flood watch or warning may become necessary during the period.

An increase in dust haze concentration will be maintained across the area today. People with respiratory sensitivities should take all precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. An increase in wave heights to 8.0ft is projected for Sunday. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should exercise caution.

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.