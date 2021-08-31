WEATHER (6:00 AM, August 31): Possible showers, thunderstorms this afternoon; residents in certain areas asked to exercise caution

A weak high pressure system is expected to affect the area during the next 24 hours. Light winds and available moisture could result in occasional cloudiness and localized showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant during the afternoon.

Slight dust haze will persist across the area during the next 24 hours. Additionally, hot night-time and daytime temperatures could lead to heat related stress. The public is advised to take all precautions to avoid complications as a result of these conditions.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft.