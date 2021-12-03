WEATHER (6:00 AM, December 3): Periods of cloudiness and scattered showers during next 24 hours

A high pressure system is dominant across the Lesser Antilles resulting in occasionally breezy conditions. Low-level moisture win the wind flow is expected to produce periods of cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution. A further increase in wave heights to near 10.0ft is expected by Sunday.