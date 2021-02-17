WEATHER (6:00 AM, Feb 17, 2021): Strong winds, dangerous sea conditions expected throughout the week, residents advised to take precautions

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 7:56 AM
A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area over the next few days producing increased wind speeds. During this time, low-level clouds moving with the wind flow are expected to generate periods of scattered showers across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours, with swells up to 12.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines. Strong winds and dangerous sea conditions are expected throughout the week. Residents are advised to exercise the necessary precautions due to strong winds.

A Small Craft Warning and a High Surf Advisory remain in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and people living near or traversing coastal areas should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

  1. Toto
    February 17, 2021

    That’s not good there for places like the Kempinski right there on the beach there, is it. Exposed to the sea like that, built on the same type of soil like the Morocco hotel. What happens if there is a tsunami, God forbid. I think no hotels in Dominica should be built on any beach like that.

