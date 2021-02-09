WEATHER (6:00 AM, Feb 9, 2021): Increased cloudiness and showers expected during next 24-48 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to be dominant across the area, producing breezy conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours. Low level clouds moving with the wind flow are expected to generate an increase in cloudiness and showers across parts of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the period.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 8.0ft.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Small-craft operators, particularly along the northern and eastern coasts, should remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.