WEATHER (6:00 AM, Jan 17): Breezy conditions, cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24-48hrs

A high pressure system will remain dominant across the Lesser Antilles, during the next 24 to 48 hours, generating breezy conditions. Low level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with scattered showers over most of the island chain during the period.

Moderate seas with waves peaking to 8.0ft, along the eastern coastline, are expected during the next 24 hours. A further increase in wave height to near 10.0ft is anticipated overnight Monday.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise extreme caution.