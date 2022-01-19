WEATHER (6:00 AM, Jan 19): Cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 8:40 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system will be the dominant feature resulting in occasionally breezy conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours. Low-level moisture within the wind flow can be expected to produce some cloudiness with scattered showers across the area during the period.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for above normal swells along the western, northern and eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue to exercise caution. Seas near 10.0ft are expected in eastern coastal waters on Friday.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

    Post a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    :) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

     characters available

    This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.