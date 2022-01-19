WEATHER (6:00 AM, Jan 19): Cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system will be the dominant feature resulting in occasionally breezy conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours. Low-level moisture within the wind flow can be expected to produce some cloudiness with scattered showers across the area during the period.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for above normal swells along the western, northern and eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue to exercise caution. Seas near 10.0ft are expected in eastern coastal waters on Friday.