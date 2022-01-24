WEATHER: (6:00 AM, Jan 24): Scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers over the central and southern portions of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a weak trough is expected to result in scattered showers over the northern islands.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swells along the northern through eastern coastline. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.