WEATHER: (6:00 AM, Jan 24): Scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 9:17 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers over the central and southern portions of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a weak trough is expected to result in scattered showers over the northern islands.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swells along the northern through eastern coastline. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

    Post a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    :) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

     characters available

    This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.