WEATHER (6:00 AM, Jan 4): Scattered showers today expected to increase tomorrow afternoon

A weakening high pressure system is expected to result in occasional cloudiness with a few showers, across Dominica, today. Meanwhile, elevated moisture levels are expected to continue producing scattered showers across the islands to the south.
During tomorrow afternoon, a surface trough is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers across the island.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers along the northern and eastern coastline should exercise some caution.
