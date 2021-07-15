WEATHER (6:00 AM, July 15): Tropical wave expected to produce showers, possible thunderstorms during next 24 hrs

A tropical wave is expected to affect the area during the next 24 hours producing showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.

Another tropical wave is expected to affect the islands on Saturday.

A slight increase in dust haze concentration is expected by tomorrow. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves down to 7.0ft along the eastern coastline.