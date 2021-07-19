WEATHER (6:00 AM, July 19): Increased dust haze today, cloudiness and brief showers next 24-48 hrs

Sahara dust haze

A high pressure system is expected to be dominant across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours producing breezy conditions. Patches of low-level clouds will result in occasional cloudiness and brief showers during the period.

An increase in dust haze concentration is expected today resulting in a reduction in visibility. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves down to 7.0ft along the eastern coastline. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

