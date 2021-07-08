WEATHER (6:00 AM, July 8): Tropical wave expected to affect Dominica later today

A high pressure system has established itself across the area. This is expected to result in breezy conditions during the next 24 hours. Low level clouds moving with this wind flow are expected to result in a few passing showers mainly during the cooler late night to early morning period.

Slight dust haze will be evident throughout the next few days. People with respiratory sensitivities should take the necessary precautions to avoid complications. Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the tropical Atlantic is expected to affect the extreme southern portion of the island chain later today into Friday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for above normal seas along the east coast. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to exercise caution.