WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 14): Tropical wave to bring scattered showers, possible thunderstorms this morning

Dominica Meteorological Service - Monday, June 14th, 2021 at 6:49 AM
A tropical wave is expected to generate cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the southern portion of the island chain during the morning period. Meanwhile a high pressure system will remain dominant across the Leewards producing breezy conditions.

Dust haze is expected to persist across the island chain over the next few days resulting in a reduction in visibility. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft along the east coast. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

