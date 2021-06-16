WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 16): Cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorms during next 24 hrs, tropical wave this weekend

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 to 36 hours. Breezy conditions will be maintained across the area. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should monitor the progress of this wave.

Dust haze is expected to persist throughout the week resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic should approach the islands by late Saturday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft along the east coast. An increase in wave height to near 10.0ft is expected on Thursday. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.