WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 18): Cloudiness, few showers today, tropical wave expected tomorrow

Weak mid to upper level instability is expected to produce some cloudiness with a few showers across the island mainly during the morning. Breezy conditions will be maintained across the area.

From tomorrow, a tropical wave is projected to generate an increase in showers and possible thunderstorm activity across parts of the Lesser Antilles, particularly into Sunday. People in areas prone to landslides and falling rocks are advised to monitor the progress of this wave.

Dust haze is expected to persist throughout the week resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves down to 8.0ft along the east coast. A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for above normal seas on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.