WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 22): Occasional showers next 24 hrs; tropical wave expected on Thursday

Dominica Meteorological Service - Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 9:47 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system is expected to result in occasional, brief showers across the central and northern portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to produce showers and possible thunderstorms particularly across the extreme southern Windwards.

Over in the Atlantic, another tropical wave which is being monitored for further development is expected in the area on Thursday. Most of the moisture associated with this wave is expected across Dominica, from Friday into Saturday.

Dust haze is expected to persist throughout the week resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Further improvement is expected as the week progresses. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the eastern coast should continue to exercise some caution.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available