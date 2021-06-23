WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 23): Cloudiness, scattered showers expected today, tropical wave on Thursday

A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the central and northern portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica during today. Occasional cloudiness with brief scattered showers can be expected during the period.

Meanwhile, a slow-moving tropical wave, which is being monitored for further development, is expected to produce showers and possible thunderstorms across the southern Windward. This wave is expected to affect Dominica from Thursday into Friday.

A slight reduction in dust haze concentration is expected across the area until Friday. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to continue taking the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should continue to exercise caution during today.