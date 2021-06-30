WEATHER (6:00 AM, June 30): Tropical wave expected to continue affecting Dominica into Thursday

An approaching tropical wave expected to continue affecting the island into Thursday. Showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times and thunderstorm activity, together with an increase in wind speeds are expected across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, particularly during the afternoon.

People living in or traversing areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert over the next 48 to 72 hours. A flood watch or warning may be required from this afternoon.

An area of low pressure associated with another tropical wave could become a tropical depression on its approach to the islands. This system is expected to affect the area by Friday into Saturday. Based on current projections, tropical storm-like conditions with winds gusting to tropical storm force and rainfall amounts of 60mm to 100mm (2.5in to 4in) in moderate to heavy showers are possible, from Friday afternoon.

The public is advised to monitor the progress of these systems.

Dust haze will continue to linger in varying concentrations across the area during the next few days.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning is now in effect for above normal seas. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

The Dominica Met. Service will continue to provide further updates.