WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 12): Passing showers next 24-36 hrs, increased shower activity from Saturday

A high pressure system is expected to remain the dominant feature during the next 24 to 36 hours producing a few passing showers, across parts of the island, during the overnight and early morning periods. Meanwhile, unstable conditions will be affecting the extreme northern and the southern portions of the Lesser Antilles.
From late Saturday and into the first half of next week, a trough system is expected to generate an increase in shower activity across the area.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft
