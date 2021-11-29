WEATHER (6:00 AM, Nov 29): Cloudiness, scattered showers during the morning

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 29th, 2021 at 7:02 AM
A high pressure system is now the dominant across the area. This is expected to result in a relatively dry atmosphere with occasional gusty winds during the next 24 hours. However, low level clouds moving westward could result in occasional cloudiness and a few isolated showers during the morning.

A trough system is projected to affect the southern portion of the island chain by tomorrow.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for northerly swells along the western and northern through eastern coastline until Tuesday.

