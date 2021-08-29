WEATHER (6:00 PM, August 29): Possible cloudiness, showers, thunderstorms during next 24-48 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Sunday, August 29th, 2021 at 6:50 PM
A surface to low level trough is expected to affect the area during the next 24 to 48 hours. Light winds, available moisture and daytime heating could result in occasional cloudiness and localized moderate to heavy afternoon showers with a chance of thunderstorms. People in areas prone to flooding should be vigilant during the afternoon period.

Slight dust haze will persist across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours. Additionally, hot night-time and daytime temperatures could lead to heat related stress. The public is advised to take all precautions to avoid complications as a result of these conditions.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft.

