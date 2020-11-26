WEATHER (6:00 PM): Cloudiness and showers anticipated during next 24 hrs

A surface to mid-level trough is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours. Relatively light winds and occasional cloudiness with a few showers are anticipated across the island during the period. Meanwhile, scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms are expected to persist across the southern portion of the island chain.

From late Saturday and into Sunday, an increase in moisture and instability is expected across the area increasing the chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 to 36 hours with northerly swells peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers, particularly along the eastern coastline, should exercise caution.