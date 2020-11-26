WEATHER (6:00 PM): Cloudiness and showers anticipated during next 24 hrs

Dominica News Online - Thursday, November 26th, 2020 at 6:55 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A surface to mid-level trough is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 to 48 hours. Relatively light winds and occasional cloudiness with a few showers are anticipated across the island during the period. Meanwhile, scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms are expected to persist across the southern portion of the island chain.

From late Saturday and into Sunday, an increase in moisture and instability is expected across the area increasing the chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 to 36 hours with northerly swells peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers, particularly along the eastern coastline, should exercise caution.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available