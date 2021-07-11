WEATHER (6:00 PM, July 10): Possible thunderstorms projected for tonight into tomorrow

A tropical wave is expected to result in an increase in moisture levels across the area during the next 12 hours. Scattered showers, gusty winds and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms are projected across the island during tonight into early tomorrow. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be on alert.

Slight dust haze will be evident throughout the next few days. People with respiratory sensitivities should take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 10.0ft along the eastern coastline by tomorrow together with an increase in wind speeds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas along the east coast during tonight. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to exercise caution. A small craft warning will come into effect at 6am tomorrow.