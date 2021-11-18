WEATHER (6:00 PM, Nov 17): Cloudiness, scattered expected tonight, increased instability tomorrow afternoon

A high pressure system will be the dominant feature across most of the Lesser Antilles during tonight resulting in periods of cloudiness and scattered showers. An increase in moisture and instability is expected across the area from tomorrow afternoon.

Thereafter, from Friday afternoon, a surface trough is projected to produce a further increase in activity across parts of the island chain including Dominica, particularly during the overnight period and into Saturday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with swells decreasing to 7.0ft tonight, in northern and eastern coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory remain in effect tonight. Small craft operators should exercise caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.