WEATHER (6:00 PM, Nov 17): Cloudiness, scattered expected tonight, increased instability tomorrow afternoon

Dominica Metorological Service - Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 7:46 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system will be the dominant feature across most of the Lesser Antilles during tonight resulting in periods of cloudiness and scattered showers. An increase in moisture and instability is expected across the area from tomorrow afternoon.

Thereafter, from Friday afternoon, a surface trough is projected to produce a further increase in activity across parts of the island chain including Dominica, particularly during the overnight period and into Saturday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with swells decreasing to 7.0ft tonight, in northern and eastern coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory remain in effect tonight. Small craft operators should exercise caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.