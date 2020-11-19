WEATHER (6:00 PM, Nov 19): People in areas prone to landslides and falling rocks asked to exercise caution during next 12-24 hrs

A trough is expected to generate cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours. Thereafter, a high pressure system is expected to rebuild across the area, generating an increase in wind speeds.
People in areas prone landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution during tonight.
Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. An increase in wave heights to peak near 10.0ft is anticipated overnight Friday into Saturday. A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.
I always wonder how many families on the island are reading the weather advisory report on this website. DNO would you please make an island survey?
ADMIN: Do you mean just DNO? This information is broadcast on various platforms including radio.