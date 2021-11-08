WEATHER (6:00 PM, Nov 8): Cloudiness, scattered showers Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms by Thursday

A high pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the area during tonight. By tomorrow, weak instability is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain.

A surface trough is expected to produce an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area by Thursday.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft. An increase in northerly swells can be expected by Thursday.