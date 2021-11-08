WEATHER (6:00 PM, Nov 8): Cloudiness, scattered showers Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms by Thursday

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 7:23 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the area during tonight. By tomorrow, weak instability is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain.

A surface trough is expected to produce an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area by Thursday.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft. An increase in northerly swells can be expected by Thursday.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

    Post a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    :) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

     characters available