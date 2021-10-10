WEATHER (6:00 PM, Oct 10): Flood warning remains in effect for Dominica as more showers expected during next 24 hrs

Unstable conditions are expected to maintain cloudiness, scattered showers which may be moderate to heavy at times and possible isolated thunderstorms, across parts of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. A Flood Warning remains is in effect until 6am tomorrow.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on the alert.

Rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas

Landslides and rock falls from overhanging cliffs are likely due to intense rainfall

Loose objects can become missiles in gusty winds

Poor visibility occurs in heavy showers

A tropical wave is projected to maintain unsettled conditions across the area from overnight Monday into Tuesday, while a surface trough is expected on Wednesday.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with wave heights decreasing to 8.0ft tonight. A Small Craft Warning is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.