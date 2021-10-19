WEATHER (6:00 PM, Oct 19): Showers, isolated thunderstorms expected during next 24 hrs

A surface trough is expected to affect the area during tonight resulting in periods of cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert as localized conditions could enhance shower activity during the period. A relative drying out of the atmosphere can be expected during tomorrow as the day progresses. Thereafter, from Wednesday afternoon to overnight, a tropical wave is expected to generate some scattered showers across the island, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Slight dust haze is projected by tomorrow.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0ft. An increase in wave heights is expected on Thursday.