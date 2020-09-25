WEATHER (6:00 PM, Sep 24): Sattered showers, possible thunderstorms expected next 24 hrs, tropical wave conditions by Saturday

A surface to low level trough is expected to generate occasional cloudiness with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.
By late Saturday into Sunday a tropical wave is expected to affect the area.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with swells near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
