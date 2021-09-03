WEATHER (6:00 PM, September 3): Showers, thunderstorm activity expected across southern portion of Lesser Antilles

Dominica Meteorological Services - Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at 10:25 AM
A tropical wave is expected to maintain an increase in cloudiness with showers and thunderstorm activity, mainly across the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles, today. A high pressure system is expected to become dominant tonight.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry is moving west north westward over the central Tropical Atlantic. This system is not projected to move across the Lesser Antilles.

A slight increase in dust haze concentration is expected across the area tomorrow. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take all precautions to avoid complications.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. An increase in swells can be expected during the weekend.

