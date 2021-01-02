WEATHER (6:00AM, Sat Jan 2): Strong winds, scattered showers next 24-36 hrs, additional cloudiness tonight

A high pressure system is dominant across the area generating strong winds and periods of scattered showers, across most of the island chain, during the next 24 to 36 hours. Meanwhile, a southward moving, dissipating frontal boundary will continue to generate additional cloudiness and shower activity across the island, during tonight.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with swells peaking near 12.0ft later decreasing to 10.0ft on Sunday, along the northern and eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory are in effect for above normal seas.

During the period, small-craft operators should exercise extreme caution, possibly keeping their vessels secured. People living or traversing near the coast should remain vigilant. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.