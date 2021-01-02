WEATHER (6:00AM, Sat Jan 2): Strong winds, scattered showers next 24-36 hrs, additional cloudiness tonight

Dominica News Online - Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system is dominant across the area generating strong winds and periods of scattered showers, across most of the island chain, during the next 24 to 36 hours. Meanwhile, a southward moving, dissipating frontal boundary will continue to generate additional cloudiness and shower activity across the island, during tonight.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with swells peaking near 12.0ft later decreasing to 10.0ft on Sunday, along the northern and eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory are in effect for above normal seas.

During the period, small-craft operators should exercise extreme caution, possibly keeping their vessels secured. People living or traversing near the coast should remain vigilant. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available