WEATHER (6:00PM Dec 19, 2020): Occasional cloudiness, scattered expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to support an increase in wind speed across the area during the next 24 to 48 hour resulting in occasional cloudiness and scattered showers. However, the presence of an upper level trough could produce localized enhanced activity across the island tomorrow.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. By the middle of next week, rough seas are expected to affect Dominica. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.