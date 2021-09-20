WEATHER (6:00 a.m., 20th Sept): Localized showers, isolated thunderstorms possible in next 24 hours

At 5am, Tropical Storm Peter was near 19.1N, 59.5W or about 245 miles east north east of the northern Leeward Islands. The centre of Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands during the next 24 hours.

Moisture and instability associated with the tropical storm are expected to mainly affect the Leewards, during the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness with enhanced localized showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over Dominica, particularly during the afternoon. The public is advised to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the far eastern Tropical Atlantic is being monitored for development.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with swells near 8.0ft at first, decreasing to 7.0ft during the afternoon along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas along the eastern coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.