WEATHER UPDATE (12:00 PM, Nov 11): Flood warning for Dominica downgraded to flood watch

A trough system is expected to continue to generate cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern and central portions of the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 12 to 24 hours. Unstable conditions are projected to linger across the area throughout most of the week with a temporary break in showers expected tomorrow.

The Flood Warning for Dominica has been downgraded to a flood watch as of 12 noon until 6pm this evening. A flood watch means that flooding is possible during the period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave was analyzed and introduced just east of the island chain and is expected to affect the area by Friday.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.

The public is advised to keep updated on weather information from the Dominica Meteorological Service.