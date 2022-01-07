WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM, Jan 7): Cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 8:01 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Lingering moisture and instability are expected to maintain cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north easterly swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers along the northern through eastern coastline should continue to exercise caution. An increase in wave heights up to 8.0ft is projected on Saturday and to near 10.0ft by Sunday.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.