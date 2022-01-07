WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM, Jan 7): Cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

Lingering moisture and instability are expected to maintain cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north easterly swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers along the northern through eastern coastline should continue to exercise caution. An increase in wave heights up to 8.0ft is projected on Saturday and to near 10.0ft by Sunday.