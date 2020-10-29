WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM Oct 29): Flood Watch for Dominica remains in effect until 6:00 PM today

A trough system as well as lingering moisture following the passage of a tropical wave are expected to continue to result in unstable conditions across the area. Increased cloudiness, scattered showers which could be moderate to heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across the area during the next 24 hours.

As a result, the flood watch for Dominica has been extended to 6pm this evening. A flood watch means that flooding is possible during the period. This watch may be extended or upgraded to a flood warning during the period, if necessary. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves expected to peak to 10.0ft. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and people living near the coast, particularly the eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.