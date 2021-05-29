Welcome sign at Mero beach making waves

Mero Beach is rapidly becoming one of the most frequented beaches in Dominica and a recent addition to its environs is adding to the growing popularity of this recreational resource.
The new attraction, a welcome sign for the beach which was recently installed by the Waitukubuli Artist Association (WAA), is making waves.
The project was funded by the Ministry of Tourism and was a collaborative effort.
It was designed by Ray Francis and constructed, painted and installed by Keard George, Lowell Royer (President of WAA), and Precious Peter, with some help for installation from Mr. Prince of the Mero Enhancement Committee.
PRO of the WAA, Michael Lees said the experience of creating a new Mero sign was fantastic.
“Mero is one of our signature destinations for locals and tourists alike, so it was an honor to create something that captured the energy and colorfulness of the community. Big thank you to the Mero Improvement Committee for reaching out to us and trusting us with this work and a big thank you to the Ministry of Tourism for funding it,” Lees said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).
He said the concept of project designer served as a perfect roadmap to guide the production.
WAA has worked on various projects from the WhoOosh!! Virtual exhibition recently hosted in the Anglican Church, to the Sa Ka Fete mural on Roseau Bay Front.
“We recently gave art to go up for auction at a fundraiser event for the Leo Club. We’ve also done murals at a number of schools for close to free, accepting symbolic fees from schools like the Colihaut Primary, Saint Mary’s Academy and Convent Prep,” the WAA PRO added.
According to the president of the WAA, Lowell Royer, the group also has a container mural on Mero Beach – which will soon be upgraded – showcasing the community as a tourist destination and providing something beautiful on the beach for the locals and tourists alike.
“Government was so impressed that they now want a number of signs for some of the many tourist hotspots such as Emerald pool and others. Businesses are also taking note, requesting signs,” Royer disclosed.
He exhorted the general public to have respect for the signs.
“We plead that people will respect the signs. It’s not a political statement or anything, it’s for the beautification of Dominica, and to help give people directions in a beautiful and aesthetic manner. Like something you’d see overseas, and respect overseas, we hope the public does the same locally,” Lowell explained.
Anyone interested in becoming a member or who would like to commission a job can contact WAA at [email protected]
You can find more photos on their social media pages- instagram.com/kubuliarts and facebook.com/kubuliarts.
WAA was established on November 7th, 2018 and has taken part in various national exhibitions, features in magazines locally and abroad, video exhibitions and commissioned murals.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
What is the latest news about the Castaways Hotel? Did someone buy the property and intend to build a five star hotel to replace the old Castaways hotel? Can someone tell me what is going on? Thanks.
Very, very impressed! You guys should be commissioned to do signs for each and every village and tourist site!!
I commend them on this but the Mero beach is going nowhere,, why not have a more solid base and a more permanent looking structure there with this incorporated.
Constructive criticism
The base show be solid in the groud with a real poured concrete foundation with a solid wall with this inside covered with some sort of lighted glass covering. Make it visible at nights – solar lighting and/or sensored with a map of the area -Parking area, beach, timed showers for rinsing(possibly small fee), cabana, river – swimming area. Food/drink sold area, grilling/bbq area.
On this map should be map of Mero Beach, and other tourist or main attractions even hotels guest houses (lodging) in the area.
Hahahaa. What’s funny is that I saw some of the same “constructive criticism” you mentioned but your list is even longer. I neglected to comment any of the things I was thinking because sometimes it’s best to just keep quiet and just savor the moment, and commend the initiative. I imagine it took a lot of hard work to conceptualize and then to implement the project for this sign and now we come to the Crux of the matter which is a part from talents and skills, i.e; real lanjan shesh money is funadamental. So with that long list you put out, shall we consider also how the monetary means will be had for putting in a sign/information mural of the magnitude of which you speak? I suggest for now, we celebrate the initiative and give support. Greater things ahead with those bright ideas but it calls for plenty Money, share a funding plan if you will. In the interim, I say Great Sign..we’re loving it y’all!
Good job. Well done WAA. Some more like this around the island would do us good.
Love it! WAA big up yourself!
Nice work,
Here’s something that can make it look a little bit better.
Get some stones, similar to the ones on the M and have a mason attach it to the concrete base.
And paint the 4by4 a color to match the sign, it look a lil bit incomplete.
But nice start guys, well done.
This is so creative; well done WAA.
Great job! I’m impressed. Keep it up.
This is beautiful!!! Good job guys. Signs like this should be all over Dominica
What ever happened to the Castaways Beach hotel at Mero Beach that was in operation in the 1960’s?
Nicely done👍🏾👍🏾