Welcome sign at Mero beach making waves

Mero Beach is rapidly becoming one of the most frequented beaches in Dominica and a recent addition to its environs is adding to the growing popularity of this recreational resource.

The new attraction, a welcome sign for the beach which was recently installed by the Waitukubuli Artist Association (WAA), is making waves.

The project was funded by the Ministry of Tourism and was a collaborative effort.

It was designed by Ray Francis and constructed, painted and installed by Keard George, Lowell Royer (President of WAA), and Precious Peter, with some help for installation from Mr. Prince of the Mero Enhancement Committee.

PRO of the WAA, Michael Lees said the experience of creating a new Mero sign was fantastic.

“Mero is one of our signature destinations for locals and tourists alike, so it was an honor to create something that captured the energy and colorfulness of the community. Big thank you to the Mero Improvement Committee for reaching out to us and trusting us with this work and a big thank you to the Ministry of Tourism for funding it,” Lees said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

He said the concept of project designer served as a perfect roadmap to guide the production.

WAA has worked on various projects from the WhoOosh!! Virtual exhibition recently hosted in the Anglican Church, to the Sa Ka Fete mural on Roseau Bay Front.

“We recently gave art to go up for auction at a fundraiser event for the Leo Club. We’ve also done murals at a number of schools for close to free, accepting symbolic fees from schools like the Colihaut Primary, Saint Mary’s Academy and Convent Prep,” the WAA PRO added.

According to the president of the WAA, Lowell Royer, the group also has a container mural on Mero Beach – which will soon be upgraded – showcasing the community as a tourist destination and providing something beautiful on the beach for the locals and tourists alike.

“Government was so impressed that they now want a number of signs for some of the many tourist hotspots such as Emerald pool and others. Businesses are also taking note, requesting signs,” Royer disclosed.

He exhorted the general public to have respect for the signs.

“We plead that people will respect the signs. It’s not a political statement or anything, it’s for the beautification of Dominica, and to help give people directions in a beautiful and aesthetic manner. Like something you’d see overseas, and respect overseas, we hope the public does the same locally,” Lowell explained.

Anyone interested in becoming a member or who would like to commission a job can contact WAA at [email protected]

You can find more photos on their social media pages- instagram.com/kubuliarts and facebook.com/kubuliarts.

WAA was established on November 7th, 2018 and has taken part in various national exhibitions, features in magazines locally and abroad, video exhibitions and commissioned murals.