Wesley Development Organization to update residents on concerns over international airport

A newly-formed group to address development matters in Wesley with a current focus on the proposed international airport, will hold its second meeting this evening at Wesley.
According to organizers, the Wesley Development Organization will provide updates on the matter, to include “serious findings”, at tonight’s meeting.
The group held an awareness meeting for members of the village recently where they highlighted a number of areas of concern over plans for the construction of an international airport in that part of the island. However, just days after that its first public appearance, Parliamentary Representative for the Wesley constituency, Fidel Grant, accused the group of being politically motivated.
In a public statement, Grant said he was not aware of any formed group nor has there been any request to meet with himself or the government to address matters of concern in his constituency.
“A few days ago, what I saw was a post on social media advertising a meeting for the residents of Wesley asking the people to come and listen to what is supposed to be the best brains of Wesley telling them about the implications of an international airport,” he said, adding “but what I saw a few nights ago at that meet were a few men who do not reside in Wesley, who do not contribute anything to the community of Wesley, who have little connection left in Wesley but are known supporters of the UWP conducting a meeting.”
The Minister accused the group of being ignorant on the matter and described some of their statements as “reckless.”
“You cannot raise awareness to people about something you have not informed yourself about. Much of the utterances I heard from the meeting that night were wholly inaccurate and some of them were even reckless in some instances, so this meeting could not have been in the best interest of the people of Wesley,” Grant declared.
He said the government has been on the ground in the community meeting with land and crop owners who will be affected and according to him, the residents of Wesley have been cooperating with the process.
“It is natural for a person to be anxious when he or she has to move from what they know, to something that is different but the people of Wesley who reside in Wesley, who have their livelihoods in Wesley are cooperating with the process,” Grant stated.
He said crop owners have been compensated based on the assessment that they participated in and signed off on.
“These crop owners can still go onto the land and harvest their crops and transfer these crops to new plots which are being assigned to them. We have made over 150 acres of land available to these farmers who are being affected,” said Grant who is Minister of The Blue and Green Economy and Agriculture.
He went on to say that a significant number of homeowners who had their properties accessed, have agreed to, and signed off on the amount which they are to be paid, and the government has allocated prime lands for those who are interested in doing a swap.
“We will build homes for some of them and in most cases, they will be in a better position than they were before. The project is still at an early stage, yet the government is relying on expert advice from people with experience in such projects and as the Parliamentary Representative for the Wesley constituency, it is my duty to protect and serve the people of Wesley. To help them improve their lives and I will do just that,” he stated.
Attorney-at-Law Tiyani Behanzin who was a speaker at the first meeting, has responded to Grant’s statement claiming that the Parliamentary Representative for Wesley is out of touch with the people and plays no part in the decisions taking place in the community in relation to the proposed airport.
“If he cannot get it right, he should consider if his position is tenable. How is it that you have a large project in your community, the largest in the country’s history, if it goes ahead, and you have no answers for the people. One, how is it being financed? two, who is managing it? and three, where is the environmental and social impact study that is required?” Behanzin asked.
He said a plan for the proposed airport doesn’t exist at the Land Registry.
Behanzin highlighted issues that the residents are having in relation to the Land Acquisition Act and the processes by which things are done, and said that the DLP government is acquiring property against that very process.
“The man actually admitted to what I have been stating according to the law. There is a piece of legislation for this Land Acquisition Act and it is from that act I spoke and made my presentation. But importantly, yes we accept they were running up and down trying to speak to people in Wesley but what the government has done is set up this ad hoc situation in Wesley where they have already acquired almost all of the land and they have done it in a very quiet way,” the lawyer contends. “There are several pieces of this legislation which requires the government to do certain things and they haven’t done it. One is to establish a board which will access the level of compensation and the second is to carry the people through the process.”
Though he admitted that the law makes provisions for the sitting judge to sit as Chair of the Board of Assessors, the attorney considers this situation more controversial given the current socio-political climate.
Tonight’s meeting in Wesley is set t begin at 6:00 p.m.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
59 Comments
Gary, hold on to your defense on behalf of our Nation and her Government.
I am following with you because you speak honestly–not rude, not accusing, not hateful, but quite humble and well written–I love that about you, and I know that fellow laborites need you on this comment board–we are just not too many here.
Most of the time I show my support with a positive thumb rating always take note of that.
As for you talking nonsense about how you love or like Gary because he is respectful, and all that rubbish, if you think I don’t know you are referring to me you have struck a sour note!
I’ve told you I do not respect thieves vagabond and scamps, I respect people like myself with the ability of knowing how to work either by manual labor, investments, using their academics to make a living!
Again I have no respect for political thieves, and most of all I do not like nor respect for people who spend more than half of their life sleeping all day, and at night during their restless moments get on DNO singing praises, kissing up to Roosevelt behind!
I don’t have to respect Roosevelt:
Know why?
I don’t have to respect nor flatter Roosevelt, because I’m bigger than him; want nothing from him; I provide for myself; my grown children and grandchildren!
I have everything I want that money can buy, I never thief anything!
But, but, but, man what is really wrong with you? I am talking about you what! You are making me laugh!
Man, you are further than the last person on my mind nowadays–whether you are alive or dead, I wouldn’t know and I don’t care to know.
What about you that makes you think that people are ranting and raving over you; why would I stoop so low to come here and speak to someone else about you–all of that which you said here, simply put you in the bag of “nothing” and who cares about nothing?
Your mentality is yours and yours alone, and it is so deep in you, that you simply acknowledge it even when no one is speaking about you–you should be ashamed of yourself; instead of boasting about the despicable mentality that you possess.
Yea right!
But I will never have any respect for thieves vagabonds scamps and immoral people.
As for Roosevelt the man smells like the devil; and I fraid de devil eh!
Love and like you partner in crime Gary soon you will turn on each other, wickedness will clash boom will drop eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaaha!
Hon. Skerritt, when will I be consulted on the social and ecomic impact of the airport? I too have significant investment in land and house within the vicinity of the airport.
Clemon George, PhD
George, there is no question that the building of an International Airport in the country can only produce a positive impact!
However; the impact on Wesley proper will be devastating, already there are people who are affected medically in a psychological way!
You may not know Cuthbert “B” Robin; but if DNO print my last submission click on the link and listen to him feel his pain!
An economic impact could mean positive changes in the nation economic activities, and welfare of the people of the country!
It will not only help to give many of us living in Europe and North America easier access into and out of the country when we decide to visit our relatives; nonetheless, it will bring much more overnight visiting tourist to the island; no question about that.
Tourism will boost the economy of the island in that more ordinary people will benefit from tourism than the sale of passports!
Dominicans have become soooo accustomed of grouping ppl into just two categories that as soon as any Dominican have a question for the Government, they automatically align them with the Opposition. This is soo myopic of our supposed intellectuals sitting in Gov’t.
btw, where does grant Live? talk about a mindless statement. smh!!
Dominicans need to do better if this country is to advance. Dominica is for all of us and everybody should be entitled to their opinions and questions without this reckless branding and division.
AMEN!!!! It disgusts me. But ive found this ignorance to be more prominent with DLP supporters. Whenever you comment or say something about Dominica or the government they on your case. But as a tax payer, regardless of if you vote or not, you have a right to voice your opinion about the government ant how your country is run and how your tax dollars are spent.
When we ready we like to play the smartest, but when it suits us we like to play stupid and tolerate nonsense. consistency.
When you say “Dominicans need to do better if this country is to advance” who are you really addressing or making reference to in such statement. If you want to be honest with such statement you need to bring clarity, and stop your silliness. Look at the matter at hand, who do you see are involved, look at their past record and actions and tell me who are the ones that need to do better if Dominica needs to advance,
I don’t know what will make you all happy. They won’t build an int’l airport. They can’t even finish a geothermal plant that will yield even more economy, domestic as well as direct foreign investment than a stinking airport. What the f orce?
What a bunch of losers! It’s just another UWP stunt. They need to tell us how the they feel about the Marigot hospital? Even that they wanted to stop. Why don’t these losers form a group to see how they can capitalize on the many business opportunities that the airport will bring or even be on the airport committee to be part of the process. There is no place in Dominica where an airport can be constructed without affecting the environment and communities. They should wait to see the environmental impact study before running their uninformed mouths. These losers must understand that development often comes at a cost so i suggest they wait to see the studies and mitigations before preempting problems for the community.
Those so-called Workers puppets are all arrogant stupid whingers when at the odd times I would listen to Q95radio Station I cannot believe what I am hearing these people are sick and not real to make matters worse most of them cannot read and their pronunciation is bad these are the people that telling the government how to do their jobs why can’t they pick up tools to help themselves rather than relying on the government to do everything for them!
If this government is serious to build the international airport let it build smoothly,The government has right to relocate people from their properties and compensate them I seen it happened in the U S and the French countries for development and better living for its people,
There is something called the power of eminent domain which allows a government to take private land for public purposes only if the government provides fair compensation to the property owner.
The process through which a government acquires private property for public benefit is known as condemnation!
What is happening in Wesley for that matter, is nothing more than a spiteful vendetta, designed to destroy the village.
Wesley is one of the oldest settlement in Dominica; Wesley was the first educational; and religious center, in all of the country!
The old Roman Catholic Church, and the now blown away Methodists Church were the first to exists to my knowledge in the country, no one in Wesley should remain silent and watch Roosevelt Skerrit destroy our village!
I am not playing politics with this crap; nonetheless, I am damn angry, because the UWP almost thirty years ago, used the power of eminent domain acquiring land between Woodford Hill and Wesley:
I am not playing politics with this crap, nonetheless I am damn angry, because they UWP almost thirty years ago, used the government power of eminent domain acquiring land between Woodford Hill and Wesley for the purpose of building an International Airport.
The project was started; no one who was alive then can deny that there were contractors, and engineers from Trinidad & Tobago on the island engaged in the first stage of developing (building) an International Airport on the island when Rosie Douglas coalition ( labor part) government shut the project down and lustily chase the people from Trinidad out of Dominica.
The land that was declared eminent domain is still there, some people got paid for their land and are still occupying the land; and if one asks me the area where the UWP was building the Airport is the best venue on the island.
Roosevelt Skerrit however; said if he build the Airport on that bit of land it will become Edison James airport.
That’s a very stupid…
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque be content with what you believe.
Gary, I have no clue of what you have conveyed; nevertheless, click on this link:
https://youtu.be/zJao2zP7EJs
Listen to Robin, a man I’ve known way back from my young age of between four and five years old!
Listen to the end; and tell me if God likes what Roosevelt Skerrit intends doing to our people and village!
By now you must know I am a proponent of an International Airport in the country!
For more than twenty I advocated the building of an International Airport, while people like you were screaming “we doh want it Antigua and Barbados have one already.”
For professing that; I have no reserve nor regrets nor any retreat: Be informed to those who are hell bent on destroying the place of my birth, they will live just long enough to regret what they intend to do or have done.
That is a premonition; just as I had predicted anybody who took money from Lennox would not live long enough to spend it: I say no more!
I see your point but you lost us there and regressed when you mention the old catholic church that brought only pain and suffering to your people in Wesley, a priest with bible in one hand and a human being who he enslaved chained and shackled in the other hand; all while he gunned down Kalinago people and tiff (thou shall NOT steal) their land. Beside that you made passionate points on your people’s behalf.
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque why do you make silly unfounded statements. How can you say “What is happening in Wesley for that matter, is nothing more than a spiteful vendetta, designed to destroy the village” do you have first-hand knowledge regarding such matter. Did you read or hear any of the landowners making public statements as to what you are alleging, is The PM really destroying The village of Wesley.
You said you are “damm angry,” why are you angry about something you created in your mind that does not exist or has no relation to you, lol, at your age why are you doing this to yourself. Do you think that such unwanted anger you choose to inhabit has any effect on The PM or change the progress taking place in Dominica.
Gary, if you do not have any knowledge of what is going on you need to be quiet!
I decided not to waste my time arguing nor participating in any debate on DNO for obvious reasons such as if what I read cannot improve on my knowledge; reading now is depressing and not good for ones mine. Many of my comments are censored; which I see nothing seditious or otherwise unfit for release, but some of you with your chicken nonsensical rhetoric gets space.
Gary in your opinion tell me what is wrong with the site selected by the UWP on which they were building the Airport more than twenty-five years ago?
Guy, if the UWP had not lost the election, Dominica would have an operating Airport more than twenty-five years ago.
So, tell me if the Airport was built in Edison James time, and he lost; Skerrit won!
Would Roosevelt Skerrit shut it down and go and screw up Wesley to build another Airport?
Set you stupid political ambitions aside and read between the lines; do you believe that the Government of Trinidad & Tobago lead by the late “Dr. Eric Williams” would have loaned the Edison James government and people of Dominica more than three hundred million dollars to waste on a site they knew was worthless to construct an International Airport?
I am telling you now the way the proposed Airport in Wesley is oriented, it will serve no better purpose than Cane Field Airport is serving now!
Cane field was a project dead on arrival, due to wind share, in all my travels all that I saw where there is an ocean, the Runways are oriented running from West to East, or the other way around; East to West which is one of the same.
Because you and certain people like Roosevelt does not mean he is a god, he is screwing up the country in what you deem progress!
How did the meeting go yesterday?
That nothing more than Dominica land devaluation. The government have no respect for people lives and investment.
Look at the airport apporches over community. If a accident near airport that will be in populated communities.
The noise pollution will sure have people packing and running.
The wall of concret that China will be putting Dominica will never able to pay for that. So this mean that will China airport and possible their country.
Look at the real situation the government just want airport to do the following:
1. Have Chinese flight from China directly to Dominica.
2. Move cash money on planes to Dominica from you know.
3.fly votes directly from all over.
They no building airport for:
1.Dominican to able grow more competitive.
2 to facilitate Ross return
3. Economic gain for dominican born.
Look out Dominica China hold you already
What do you mean “The Government has no respect for people lives and investment.” Did you see the Government acting in a totalitarian, wow, what made you write such thing. Your suggestions outlining the real situation that the government wants to build the Airport is, ludicrous and irrational. Do you know what it would entail to fly directly from China to Dominica, lol. I do not need to go further more to debunk your foolishness. It’s your opinion believe it.
Why should the parliamentary representative for the area feel so threatened? Had he been doing his job well, he should have known that educating the public continuously on matters related to such a life changing project, is something that has to be done, unless he thinks that there is a disadvantage to educating those who will be directly affected. I know it’s politics, but he can join the effort and also escalate his own initiatives to educating the public. It’s not too late. As well the Dominican public also needs to be educated on what is ongoing and what effects there will be in their lives in the short term and beyond. Instead he wants those who have started the process to shut up and go away. The horse has bolted from the stable so join the effort or co-opt the educating effort for the benefit of all.
@Observer, haven’t you observe yet for the past election years how Skerrit has been fooling you and others about building Internation airport?
Oveer Zwie
You are asking @ observer to “Oveer Zwie” Lol, what about you,
use your mind, think. You know, when you deny reality it can come back to haunt you.
There is a process when such projects are set to take place studies must be done planes must be drawn meeting with the people who are going to be affected be consulted public notice and discussions be held.To the small minded people who think the people who object to the process is UWP must educate themselves,The project will affect Labourits and UWPIts and they are Dominicans so it is critical that they know what is going on,and that it is not a land grab.
I’m in support for the Air port, but is that the only place we can put it? I mean that drive after a long flight from new york just not it
What is the purpose of writing such comment, Lol. Do you have a better location in mind. The positive things you see happening in Dominica did not come about by worrying, complaining. Your comment of complaining is an example that reflects one of the major problems facing this Country Dominica has to put up with, so long.
JFK to Manhattan is 45 minutes to an hour and even more depending on traffic. And not everyone who travels lives in Roseau area. Wesley to Portsmouth, 30 minutes, about the same time from JFK to Brooklyn with light traffic. We all wish an airport would be closer when we have to travel but it can’t be closer for everyone.
I just think the whole process should be transparent. This is a big project, why aren’t all the people in the Community and the country involved? My neighbour said they were contacted by some persons about the fact that their house and land is included in the area designated for the airport. No one has come and contacted me as yet. So if my neighbour is in the path technically I would think I am also in the path. So why my neighbour was informed and not me. This is good development for Wesley but the approach is wrong. It needs to be more transparent.
I think it is not for an airport at all. I think Skerrit wants to get that land cheaply for an 18 hole golf course because that is what his rich friends want for them to come to Dominica. Watch this space.
Are these people stupid? Look at the orientation of the runway. At canefield we have a problem with cross winds. In that area the wind is higher and more constant than at canefield. And you guys still want to put a strip at 45degrees to the prevailing winds. Who comes up with that s… in this country them days?
The new airport runway alignment may have something to do with approach (landing/takeoff) from/to the mountains if the runway is aligned east-west. Hopefully that’s the reason, which would make it easier for night landing, especially in bad weather conditions. And hopefully the Atlantic tradewinds won’t pose as much threat as the mountains.
Hopefully? I mean you invest 500 million+ and you talking hopefully? Have you done no research into the project before..,?
Really Fidel, you are disingenuous man. You are accusing people with roots in Wesley but do not live there with meddling but it is OK for your leader to fly in Dominicans from overseas to ensure a political victory for him. I know he does not disclose everything to you, the man who is supposed to represent the area on the ground. You are being played like a fiddle my boy by Skerrit and I know that must be very frustrating for you.
Garçan how allyou head hard so nuh,,,
Allyou cannot put a square in a round hole!!!
Dominica does not need an International Airport!!!
For what!!! when you have 2 international airports approximately one 30 miles north and one approximately 40 miles south,,,
Take that Money and Create a Massive Organic Agro Industry linked to a first class Canning facility to where not only we can do canned foodstuff but also Seafood,,,
Allyou can even to exploration in the Aggregate market all that rock Dominica have can be crushed up to ship and sell to them neighboring island to do their road maintenance!!!
Allyou dere fighting over a pipe dream that will never be fruitful in the Long Run,,,
Why don’t allyou do a feasibility study and a needs assessment and focus on the biggest number of people to benefit from international direct flights to Dominica then allyou will have an answer,,,
There is not enough people who need direct flights to Dominica for the airport to be…
@Rastamarn, I’m in full agreement with the view you’re expressing, which is that Dominica doesn’t need an international airport, since there are many other international airports in close proximity to it. The high cost of maintenance for an international airport will not justify the small number of people who will be traveling there. Instead we should build a new and better airport to accommodate traveling there. The difference in the cost between a modern airport and an international airport can be spent on developing other aspects of the country, examples, improving the tourist sites, building more and wider roads, making loans available to locals to develop the tourism products and to build sustainable manufacturing companies etc.
Rastaman shut ur mout!!! We need an airport! what about the 2 days to travel to DA, the lost luggae, the cancelled LIATs, the terrible customer service from LIAT, the excessive prices from LIAT. People like all you doh have no value in all you self/country, all you believe everybody else should have and D A stay without – stop talk stupidness!!! we losing tourist/diaspora revenue because plenty people refuse to suffer the inconvenience of travelling to D A.
64K a month rent, should be redirected to the Agro industry. billions and cannot account for it – thats the money for the aggregate market. cool out election time, that is the money that should be redirected to invest in D A economy.
By all means all you want D A to stay behind while everybody around us move forward decades ago! Have some dam pride in our country, stop insisting on staying last kakarat after all the other islands! sot zot sot con sa
Fly Air Antilles to Barbados, better airport than Antigua, more connecting international flights and cheaper than Liat I believe.Forget about that Liat thing, they need viagra to rise again.
Soh you really believe an International Airport will solve DA problem of backwardness???
Ok lets say you build an international Airport and people start coming, what do you have to offer them, there is no Gaming Activities, No Commerce in the form of Offshore Banking, No Massive jewelry Mart, No Shopping, doh even mention Fine Dinning, and the road self still narrow like it was built for Horse and Buggy movements,,,
You cannot build a mansion if you doh have enough occupants to live in it and enough furniture to fill it up so why not build a house suited for the occupants, or that mansion will just be wasted space,,,
Caribbean Airlines is more than capable of servicing the Caribbean so don’t come talking about LIAT, and the only reason your ticket is expensive is because of the High landing charges,,,
You are entitled to your opinion, a comment like yours tells me you are supporting the division of the Country not a vision for the Country. You need to get out from those blue blockers whose only job is to distort and obscure, so sad you cannot see the vision as to what is at stake for Dominica and Dominicans with the construction
of an International Airport.
If allu say an airport will never be built under the DLP government what allu complaining about?
Doh educate nobody about airport cause there will never be one.
SMFH
“Doh educate nobody about airport cause there will never be one”
First two words – “Doh educate”
In other words, keep us ignorant.
Since I was born DA ppl ignorant,
What make u think allu going n change now
Yes yes..persons have a right to question all that is going to happen around them.
Ask your questions people and speak out.
Is there the right place to build the Airport????????
I am from the Wooty and i am strongly in support of the construction of the airport. I have experienced too may stay overs in San Juan when coming from the US. Other times, I would spend up to 13 hours in San Juan. So i cannot wait to fly from Dimetrie International Airport.
Do you live there or just visiting?
But on a serious note,why all of a sudden outsiders who do not reside at Wesley are speaking or leading a charge on behalf of the people?does behead hanzin reside at Wesley?what is his gains?i mean these guys do not work for free right?the opposition to outside interference is in Dominica is so ferocious,yet this same people are doing the same actions they oppose at Wesley,my my the more the monkey climbs is the more exposes his ass,i was so proud of Hector’s deliberation on the opening of the remodeling of the school,and how made some valuable points on addressing other development activities for the community,i thought greatly,that’s the way to build Dominica,community by community,perfect
Dont make assumptions. Its been said that Behanzin does own residential property in Wesley. Regarding working for free ive known him to provide free legal council and advise to the general public. What these people are saying is that there is already a lot of land purchased by the government (a previous administration), all the studies and analysis have already been done, in addition, there is minimum effect to the people in the area.
However, with this new proposal, the ENTIRE process has to be done all over again, maximum social and economic effect to the people already living there, land has not yet been purchased, studies and analysis have not been done, people will be displaced. All they are saying is that the selected location of this new airport is not suitable. They are educating the people and informing them that there already is a viable efficient alternative that is ready to go and which makes more sense.
What’s wrong with them people there, why they do not get a life and leave our sweet Dominica alone. the airport is coming and we do not want to hear them, thank you.
Ignorance from a Dominican. They are not saying they dont want an airport. The location is the issue.
Wow, when you read the above matter, do you really think it’s an issue regarding location, so long for your understanding.
Obstructionists they are. Nothing else. Another manifestation of UWP ceaseless attempts to obstruct everything, development that is taken place here.
It’s people like you and your fellow beggars that are obstructions. Obstructions to a democratic, non corrupt and fair to all Dominica. You guys are greedy character less individuals.
Someone expressed their opinion, You do not know the person, Why make such comment, Wow, is this necessary. If anyone is demonstrating an obstructing to the democratic process is you. You write such foolishness accusing people being greedy character less, why don’t you examine yourself as to what made you write such a comment., with a comment like this do you think you know what is fair Dominica, lol be content with your silly mentality.
At least my nose is clean!!
Ok, so what about the other four instruments you use for gathering outside information, do not forget you still need a mind to decipher the information you receive from the senses.