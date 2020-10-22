Wesley Development Organization to update residents on concerns over international airport

A newly-formed group to address development matters in Wesley with a current focus on the proposed international airport, will hold its second meeting this evening at Wesley.

According to organizers, the Wesley Development Organization will provide updates on the matter, to include “serious findings”, at tonight’s meeting.

The group held an awareness meeting for members of the village recently where they highlighted a number of areas of concern over plans for the construction of an international airport in that part of the island. However, just days after that its first public appearance, Parliamentary Representative for the Wesley constituency, Fidel Grant, accused the group of being politically motivated.

In a public statement, Grant said he was not aware of any formed group nor has there been any request to meet with himself or the government to address matters of concern in his constituency.

“A few days ago, what I saw was a post on social media advertising a meeting for the residents of Wesley asking the people to come and listen to what is supposed to be the best brains of Wesley telling them about the implications of an international airport,” he said, adding “but what I saw a few nights ago at that meet were a few men who do not reside in Wesley, who do not contribute anything to the community of Wesley, who have little connection left in Wesley but are known supporters of the UWP conducting a meeting.”

The Minister accused the group of being ignorant on the matter and described some of their statements as “reckless.”

“You cannot raise awareness to people about something you have not informed yourself about. Much of the utterances I heard from the meeting that night were wholly inaccurate and some of them were even reckless in some instances, so this meeting could not have been in the best interest of the people of Wesley,” Grant declared.

He said the government has been on the ground in the community meeting with land and crop owners who will be affected and according to him, the residents of Wesley have been cooperating with the process.

“It is natural for a person to be anxious when he or she has to move from what they know, to something that is different but the people of Wesley who reside in Wesley, who have their livelihoods in Wesley are cooperating with the process,” Grant stated.

He said crop owners have been compensated based on the assessment that they participated in and signed off on.

“These crop owners can still go onto the land and harvest their crops and transfer these crops to new plots which are being assigned to them. We have made over 150 acres of land available to these farmers who are being affected,” said Grant who is Minister of The Blue and Green Economy and Agriculture.

He went on to say that a significant number of homeowners who had their properties accessed, have agreed to, and signed off on the amount which they are to be paid, and the government has allocated prime lands for those who are interested in doing a swap.

“We will build homes for some of them and in most cases, they will be in a better position than they were before. The project is still at an early stage, yet the government is relying on expert advice from people with experience in such projects and as the Parliamentary Representative for the Wesley constituency, it is my duty to protect and serve the people of Wesley. To help them improve their lives and I will do just that,” he stated.

Attorney-at-Law Tiyani Behanzin who was a speaker at the first meeting, has responded to Grant’s statement claiming that the Parliamentary Representative for Wesley is out of touch with the people and plays no part in the decisions taking place in the community in relation to the proposed airport.

“If he cannot get it right, he should consider if his position is tenable. How is it that you have a large project in your community, the largest in the country’s history, if it goes ahead, and you have no answers for the people. One, how is it being financed? two, who is managing it? and three, where is the environmental and social impact study that is required?” Behanzin asked.

He said a plan for the proposed airport doesn’t exist at the Land Registry.

Behanzin highlighted issues that the residents are having in relation to the Land Acquisition Act and the processes by which things are done, and said that the DLP government is acquiring property against that very process.

“The man actually admitted to what I have been stating according to the law. There is a piece of legislation for this Land Acquisition Act and it is from that act I spoke and made my presentation. But importantly, yes we accept they were running up and down trying to speak to people in Wesley but what the government has done is set up this ad hoc situation in Wesley where they have already acquired almost all of the land and they have done it in a very quiet way,” the lawyer contends. “There are several pieces of this legislation which requires the government to do certain things and they haven’t done it. One is to establish a board which will access the level of compensation and the second is to carry the people through the process.”

Though he admitted that the law makes provisions for the sitting judge to sit as Chair of the Board of Assessors, the attorney considers this situation more controversial given the current socio-political climate.

Tonight’s meeting in Wesley is set t begin at 6:00 p.m.