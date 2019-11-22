Wesley MP condoles with family of drowning victim

Parliamentary Representative of the Wesley constituency Ezekiel Bazil is expressing condolences to the family of Jamal James of Wesley who died as a result of drowning in the sea at Woodford Hill on Thursday.

He was a teacher at the North Eastern Comprehensive School (NECS).

“I want to extend my sympathies from my family and myself and from the rest of the community, to the family of the young Jamal James,” Bazil said during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Friday.

According to Bazil, James had reportedly gone to take a swim and encountered some difficulty.

“He could not make it back to shore and when he was fished out of the water yesterday afternoon, he [had] perished,” Bazil stated.

He described James as a very promising young man, “very respectful young man…a very kind young man and yesterday, unfortunately, his father, Jeff James mother Lilia Bazil, my cousin, were faced with the unfortunate news.”

“I was there [on the scene] with his mother and father, and had to witness his lifeless body being fished out of the water,” he lamented. “It was not easy.”

He said the community of Wesley and WoodfordHill are also saddened by the death of Jamal.

Bazil extended his appreciation and thanks to the young men who “braved the waters amidst the circumstances” and decided to keep searching until they located the body.

“It was bravery; it was courageous, and I really want to thank the young men for what they have done,” he said.

Bazil encouraged his constituents and the rest of Dominica to continue to pray for James’ family as they go through this sad time.