Wesley MP condoles with family of drowning victim

Dominica News Online - Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 11:15 AM
Jamal James drowned at WoodfordHill on Thursday. FB photo

Parliamentary Representative of the Wesley constituency Ezekiel Bazil is expressing condolences to the family of Jamal James of Wesley who died as a result of drowning in the sea at Woodford Hill on Thursday.

He was a teacher at the North Eastern Comprehensive School (NECS).

“I want to extend my sympathies from my family and myself and from the rest of the community, to the family of the young Jamal James,” Bazil said during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Friday.

According to Bazil, James had reportedly gone to take a swim and encountered some difficulty.

“He could not make it back to shore and when he was fished out of the water yesterday afternoon, he [had] perished,” Bazil stated.

He described James as a very promising young man, “very respectful young man…a very kind young man and yesterday, unfortunately, his father, Jeff James mother Lilia Bazil, my cousin, were faced with the unfortunate news.”

“I was there [on the scene] with his mother and father, and had to witness his lifeless body being fished out of the water,” he lamented. “It was not easy.”

He said the community of Wesley and WoodfordHill are also saddened by the death of Jamal.

Bazil extended his appreciation and thanks to the young men who “braved the waters amidst the circumstances” and decided to keep searching until they located the body.

“It was bravery; it was courageous, and I really want to thank the young men for what they have done,” he said.

Bazil encouraged his constituents and the rest of Dominica to continue to pray for James’ family as they go through this sad time.

James’ body on the seashore after being fished out of the water at Woodford Hill. Lying beside him is his grief-stricken father

 

14 Comments

  1. Legion
    November 22, 2019

    I don’t know those involved but it’s always a very sad vibes when the young perish. I can only imagine the pain of his loved ones. Please be strong.😢😢😢

  2. Kalinago Justice
    November 22, 2019

    It’s sad when parents have to bury their child, especially in circumstances like the way this young man lost his life. One never knows what a day will bring in this life. My condolences and sympathies to the family.

  3. Barack
    November 22, 2019

    Interesting he was at the beach who is the police questioning Teachers respect ur students condolences to the family

  4. Ex Police
    November 22, 2019

    There is no MP. House dissolve. Anyways Condolences to his family

    • Vim
      November 22, 2019

      Arse whole, he is still the member of parliament even the house desolved.

    • AG
      November 22, 2019

      That’s what you are so concern about?No MP?Who cares?grow up.

    • jamie
      November 22, 2019

      Oh shut the hell up,shows what a disgrace you were as an ex police,get over the damn politics,grow up.

    • Citizen
      November 22, 2019

      Not the time to be making this a political thing you …………..of a human being.
      ………you and your condolences.

    • Lou
      November 22, 2019

      You must have been sent by the devil himself! For you to use such a sad occasion for your ridiculous agenda.
      I rebuke YOU in the name of JESUS!!!

  5. Daughter of the Soil
    November 22, 2019

    Very level headed and respectful guy.. we crossed paths in college.. So sad to find out this happened. Rest in peace Jamal!

  6. My money
    November 22, 2019

    Sadly it was.done but in the wrong manner from what i saw

  7. Iamanidiot
    November 22, 2019

    I wasn’t on the scene so I dont know what exactly happened, but from the clip I saw, there was no body trying to pump out water from his lungs an give him mouth to mouth.
    I don’t know if it occurred but…

  8. Sallie
    November 22, 2019

    My prayers are with them!!

  9. Julie
    November 22, 2019

    Condolences to the family.. So sad

